Madhapur: DRDO scientist gets prestigious award
Madhapur: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the Mechanical Engineering Design Award-2009 to Dr N Kishore Nath, Scientist-G, and Project Director of Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL), DRDO, during 34th Indian Engineering Congress held here on Friday.
Dr N Kishore Nath has been conferred the award by the National Design and Research Forum, Institution of Engineers India, for his pioneering contribution towards design development, production and deployment of long-range system, AGNI-4. This system can be launched from anywhere with two vehicles Road Mobile Launcher (RML) and Integrated Mobile Systems (IMS).
