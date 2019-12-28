Madhapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Prof bags national award

Madhapur: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan presented the Best Conservation of Water Award along with a prize money of Rs 10,000 to Dr M V S Giridhar in a programme organised here on Friday.

He has been chosen for the national level award for best contribution towards conservation of water in individual categories for the year 2019. The award was instituted by the Institute of Engineers (India), along with Water Management Forum, Ahmadabad, at their 100 year centenary celebrations held in the city. Dr Giridhar is a Professor at Centre for Water Resources, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad. This

achievement is for the contribution of water conservation, development of innovative technologies in artificial recharge, for creating awareness on water conservation and for solving problems related to society in the water sector for the last 10 years. V Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Roads & Buildings, Dr T M Gunaraja, President of IEI, Narendra Singh, President-Elect, Institute of Engineers, Dr Rameswara Rao, Chairman of IEI Telangana State Chapter, and others were present.