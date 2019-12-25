Madhapur: Locals irked over bad roads

Madhapur: Residents and motorists of Hi-tech city theatre lane in Madhapur are facing hardship due to the improper condition of the road. The road in the area is greasy which is causing inconvenience to the motorists especially the two-wheelers to pass by the road.

The road is causing a lot of inconvenience especially for the women, children and the elderly as they have to struggle to walk on the muddy slippery roads. During the rainfall, the condition of this road gets worse as the rain water makes the mud stickier. Adding to this, there have been many cases of skit and fall in the area