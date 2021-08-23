Mahabubabad: Angry villagers block entry to MP Maloth Kavitha, MLA Banoth Haripriya

Mahabubabad/Hyderabad: Demanding a high-level bridge across the check dam of Pakala stream, the all-party leaders staged a protest at Garla on Sunday.

They obstructed Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha and Yellandu MLA Banoth Haripriya from entering Garla.

The Opposition leaders said that the successive governments failed to fulfill the locals' plea to construct a high-level bridge across the stream.

As a result, two or three persons were losing their lives after falling in the stream. The protestors demanded the MP and the MLA to resign if they can't do it.

The MP and the MLA tried to pacify the protestors by tying Rakhi to them, but in vain. The police arrested the all-party leaders and allowed MP and the MLA to participate in developmental activities.