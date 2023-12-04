Majlis does it for fourth time, retains all its seven seats

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has retained all its traditional seven bastions of Old Hyderabad. The party has been winning the seats since 2009. Of the nine seats it contested from, it won seats including Charminar, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, Yakutpura, Karwan and Nampally, which are under Secunderabad parliamentary constituency. Yakutpura and Nampally segments were the toughest segments for Majlis to retain. They won Yakutpura by just 810 votes and Nampally by 1,248 votes.



Among these seats, the party’s highest victory margin was in Chandrayangutta, a seat represented by Asaduddin’s brother Akbaruddin Owaisi since 1999. The star campaigner for the party, registered as an emphatic, won the constituency for the sixth time in a row. Here the people cast their vote for Akbaruddin as their only leader. Akbaruddin won with 99,776 polled votes with second contender from BJP Sitharam Reddy Muppi with 18,116 polled votes. Akbar won with the majority of over 81,000 votes.

After witnessing a tug of war between MIM Jaffar Hussain Meraj and MBT’s Amjedullah Khan, Jaffer Hussain won the seat from Yakutpura with 46,010 polled votes while Amjed Khan received 45,200 polled votes. It was the closest competition for the MIM which was won with just 810 votes. MIM has been winning the seat since 1999.

After a long see-saw, MIM’s new face Mohammed Majid Hussain won Nampally with 47,637 votes against his second strongest contender Congress’s Feroz Khan who got 46,389 votes. Since it was constituted in 2009, MIM has been winning by defeating the rivalry contender Feroz Khan for the last three consecutive terms. MIM has the only seat in Secunderabad parliamentary.

Formermayor Mir Zulfiqar Ali of MIM wonCharminar seat with 49,103 votes, beating Megha Rani Agarwal of BJP who polled 26,250. Majlis won the seat in 1967 and has been representing the seat nonstop for the last 57 years. The party’s firm grip on the constituency has ensured its victory even in toughest times. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, father of Asad Owaisi contested and won the seat first in 1967 and he continued. Asad Owaisi made his debut in full-fledged politics after he contested and won the Charminar seat in 1994 and 1999. Later, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, contested from the seat in 2004, 2009 and 2014 elections and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan grabbed the seat in 2018.

The corporator Mohammed Mubeen won from the Bahadurpura seat defeating Ali Baqri of BRS with a margin of 67,025 votes. The party stalwart Moazam Khan, was the first MLA of the Bahadurpura constituency in 2009.

Similarly, Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balalaretained his seat with over 26,000 votesfor the fourth time. Balala won Malakpet with 55,805 votes with his closest rival Shaikh Akbar of Congress with 29,699 votes. Muslim votes play a crucial role here and Majlis emerge a winner by leaving behind Congress, BJP and BRS parties.

The BJP was once the stronghold in Karwan, and BJP’s candidate Baddam Bal Reddy won the seat three consecutive terms from 1985-1999. Since the constituency was divided and added other areas, the MIM has been winning Karwan and built it as a bastion since 1999. For the third consecutive term, Kausar Mohiuddin won the seat with over 41,000 votes. He secured 83,388 polled votes, while, BJP Amar Singh received 41,402 polled votes.