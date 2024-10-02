Majlis submits representation to Dana Kishore

Hyderabad: A delegation of the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLAs on Tuesday submitted a representation to Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Dana Kishore, expressing strong objection regarding the ‘illegal’ survey conducted in the Musi River without statutory authorisation.

The delegation, led by Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin with Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Mohammed Mubeen, and Mir Zulfeqar Ali, raised concerns over the demolition in view of the Musi Riverfront development.

It sought details on the date the survey was conducted, the legal basis under which the survey was carried out; and whether a preliminary or final notification was issued before the survey to define the full tank level and buffer zone boundaries. The MLAs asked whether the survey was conducted with assistance from the Revenue, Irrigation, and other relevant departments. Whether the boundaries established in 2003 were considered before launching the demolition drive. The delegation also sought to know the reason for a re-survey.

On Monday, the AIMIM leaders protested at the Bahadurpuramandal office against the Musi demolitions. Four corporators were detained amid the protest. Slogans of ‘CM down, down’ were raised during the demonstration.