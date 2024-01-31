Major attractions at Rashtrapati Nilayam draw crowds

Key attractions in RN

Knowledge Gallery

Maze Garden and Musical Fountain

Cheriyal Art Tunnel

Interpretation Centre

Shiva and Nandi Sculpture

Chinna Baavi

Hyderabad: A traditional irrigation system, step well, and maze garden that were recently inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu have attracted visitors, especially school children.

According to Nilayam officials, for the benefit of visitors, on March 22, 2023, the heritage building of Rashtrapati Nilayam was opened for the general public throughout the year, and it will be closed during the month of December, when the President will visit Nilayam during Southern Sojourn. Around 70,000 people have visited the Nilayam since it opened.

For a smooth visit, various facilities have been added, such as an electric car or a safari (for the thoroughfare); while exploring the beautiful retreat, visitors can scan QR codes displayed here to get more information about the location.

Apart from that, 20 tour guides have been deployed.

Dr K Rajani Priya, Manager of Rashtrapati Nilayam, described the new attraction in Nilayam as a maze garden, step wells, traditional irrigation systems, Shiva and Nandi sculptures on the rock water cascade, and an interpretation centre that was opened to the public in the first week of January. Traditional irrigation systems and step wells have piqued the interest of visitors.

She highlighted the new attractions, saying, "The century-old stone well or step well has become the main attraction.

A pair of bullocks brought from Ongole are lifting water from the stone well and using it for water mountain and other purposes in the RP Nilayam. An audio-video about the stone well has been prepared for visitors."

Another attraction, the maze garden located near the main building, has Murraya Exotica and also traditional irrigation systems, she added.

Visitors can book their slot online at http://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in . A walk-in booking facility will also be available at the reception office, Rashtrapati Nilayam.

People can visit Nilayam six days a week (except Mondays and government holidays) from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, with the last entry being at 4:00 pm.

A nominal registration charge of Rs 50 per person for Indian nationals and Rs 250 per person for foreign nationals will be applicable. The visit for the government school children (till class 12) is exempt from payment of the fee.