Just In
Major fire breaks out at chemical godown,7 dead in Hyderabad
Highlights
A major fire broke out in a chemical godown at Nampally on Monday morning
A major fire broke out in a chemical godown at Nampally on Monday morning. Reports said that 7 workers succumbed to fire burns on the spot. Some more were trapped in the godown.
The chemical factory was located in the Bazarghat area, police said four fire fighters were already pressed into the service to douse the flames from inside the factory.
Police said that the reasons behind the fire accident could be a leakage of chemicals. A probe has been launched to ascertain the reason behind major fire in the morning hours.
