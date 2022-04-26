Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board holds road show in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, held a road show here on Monday to promote tourism in that country and encourage visitors.

The road show promoted beautiful sights and infrastructure, specially the famous Petronas Towers, which is the highest visited place in beautiful Malaysia.

With a view to attract many people, Malaysia issued order opening international borders on April 1 marking the end of travelling restrictions into the country. Leveraging this new development, Tourism Malaysia embarked on its first road show to six major cities in India from April 18 to 30 in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

"Visitors can travel to many places, like Kuala Lumpur, Langkawi, Penang, Johor and Kota Kinabalu, Malacca, Ipoh and many more. Malaysia has 14 States; each State is unique for its wonderful attractions," said Manoharan Periasamy, senior director of International Promotion Division (Asia and Africa).

Manoharan said India has been one of the top market sources for Malaysia and contributed 735,309 arrivals in 2019. The resumption of scheduled international flights from India coincides with the reopening of Malaysia's international borders, added Manoharan.

After two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the newly-opened outdoor theme park, enchanting Sky World, the refurbished Sunway Resort in Kuala Lumpur, Desaru Coast, Beach Paradise and the magnificent Merdeka 118, the world's second tallest building, are some of best destinations to explore in Malaysia.

Razaidi Abd Rahim, director, Tourism Malaysia (South India and SriLanka) said, "Since the re-opening of its borders, India is on the top four arrivals to Malaysia. Malaysia opened its shores for a quarantine-free travel on April 1 to welcome fully vaccinated international travellers. The entry procedure requires a RT-PCR test two days before departure; travellers must undergo professionally administered RTK-Ag within 24 hours upon arrival. Currently, Malaysian eVISA can be applied online; more than 11,000 seats are offered weekly between India and Malaysia."