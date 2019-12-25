Malkajgiri: Rally taken out for withdrawal of Citizens Amendment Act

Malkajgiri: A rally demanding withdrawal of Citizens Amendment Act, which was recently passed in Parliament, was organised by the Muslim organisation Jamia va Masalik from Shadullah Masjid at Shafinagar of Moulali division to Moulai Kaman on Wednesday. Representatives of several minority associations and leaders of TRS and Congress parties participated in the rally to support their cause.

Speaking on the occasion, minority Leaders demanded that the union government withdraw the Act. They accused BJP government of dictatorial tendencies and condemned the clauses discriminating Muslims in CAA.

TRS leaders Suryanarayana, Ameenuddin, Ayub Ali, Naeem Jabbar Osman, Congress leaders Vamshi Mudhiraj, Raju Goud, Khuddus, minority leaders Najeed, Amir, imams of various masjids in Malkajgiri constituency and others participated in the rally.