- Hamas attacks Israel's Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave
- What happened on October 11 in History
- Rajnath Singh meets Italian defence industry leaders in Rome
- Non-metros drive Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale on Day 1 with 60 pc of orders
- Indian banks pursue unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK in UK court By Aditi Khanna
- Early-stage skilling in India: A game-changer for graduates
- PM Modi reviews progress of schemes to empower women announced in I-Day address
- Modify insurance policies, hold awareness drives: NHRC advisory for welfare of people with mental illness
- Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies and Gaza blockade complicates efforts
- Will exercise all available legal options: Vivo after arrest of its 3 executives by ED (2nd Lead)
Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally holds meeting with Congress cadre on poll campaign
Malkajigiri MLA and Congress candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections M Hanumanth Rao has asked the party cadre to take up intensive campaign on Six Guarantees during the election period.
Hanumantha Rao held meeting with the leaders of 6 divisions of the Congress party in Malkajgiri . He instructed the local leaders to work hard for the victory of him in the elections.
Congress leaders - Gunda Niranjan, Venkatesh Yadav, Jeevan Reddy, BK Srinivas, Umesh Singh, GD Sampath Goud, Panja Srinivas Yadav, Santosh Ramdas, Shyam Rao, Sanadi Shankar, Roja Ramani, Gadwala Jyoti, John B, Manda Bhaskar, etc. participated in the meeting.
