Malkajigiri MLA Mynampally holds meeting with Congress cadre on poll campaign

Malkajigiri MLA and Congress candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections M Hanumanth Rao has asked the party cadre to take up intensive campaign on Six Guarantees during the election period.

Hanumantha Rao held meeting with the leaders of 6 divisions of the Congress party in Malkajgiri . He instructed the local leaders to work hard for the victory of him in the elections.

Congress leaders - Gunda Niranjan, Venkatesh Yadav, Jeevan Reddy, BK Srinivas, Umesh Singh, GD Sampath Goud, Panja Srinivas Yadav, Santosh Ramdas, Shyam Rao, Sanadi Shankar, Roja Ramani, Gadwala Jyoti, John B, Manda Bhaskar, etc. participated in the meeting.