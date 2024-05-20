Malla Reddy dares Congress to prove land encroachment claims

Hyderabad: Former minister and Medchal MLA CH Malla Reddy dared the ruling Congress to prove that he had encroached upon lands, saying that he is ready to resign from the MLA post if the land documents possessed by him are proved to be fake.

“Is government whip A Laxman ready to prove his allegations against me,” he asked. Malla Reddy alleged that the documents possessed by the Congress party leaders were forged.

Speaking to media persons on the issue on Sunday, the BRS MLA said that the survey had just been completed and everyone should wait for the report to come. “I will meet Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Revenue minister and the collector on Monday. I will show them the original land documents that I have”, he said.

Meanwhile, Revenue officials conducted a survey on Malla Reddy's land dispute at Suchitra. The authorities surveyed the boundaries thoroughly in the presence of both the disputing parties. The Revenue officials have identified survey numbers 82 and 83 in the survey area. The officials are in the process of preparing the survey report, which would be crucial to decide the ownership of the lands.