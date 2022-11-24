Malla Reddy's nephew responds to IT attacks, enrages over the way raids held

Minister Malla Reddy's son-in-law Marri Rajasekhar Reddy enraged over IT attacks on their homes, offices, and educational institutions. He alleged that the IT officials raided their properties on the orders of Delhi elders. He said he was in Turkey at the time of the IT attacks and opined that no one told him about the attacks and came to know through the media. He said that along with his family members, the authorities have confiscated the phones of the employees working in their colleges.

Marri Rajasekhar Reddy Reddy expressed deep anger over the manner of the attacks and alleged that his father, who is over 75 years old, was harassed day and night by the IT officials. He said that they were shuttled home and colleges late at night causing trouble. He flagged that the authorities behaved inhumanely in the name of investigations.

Rajasekhar Reddy explained that the motive behind these IT attacks was in a proposal leave the TRS party. He denied rumours that IT officials seized two digital lockers in his house. Responding to the news that three crore cash was found in the house, Rajasekhar Reddy said that it is not a big issue. He disclosed that five educational institutions are running under his supervision.

He said that the cost of salaries to the staff in each educational institution will be Rs. 2 crores. It has been revealed that a total of Rs.10 crore will be paid monthly in five educational institutions. He concluded that it is not a big deal to get Rs.3 crores for such a thing. Marri Rajasekhar Reddy revealed that he has complained to the police against the IT officials who behaved inhumanely towards his daughter and maternal grandparents. Meanwhile, officials seized a large amount of cash in IT raids.