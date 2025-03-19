Man Arrested for Selling Spoiled Sheep and Goat Offal in Hyderabad

A man has been arrested for illegally storing and distributing stale offal from sheep and goats, which was reportedly being supplied to hotels, catering services, and marriage functions. The Commissioner’s Task Force, South-West Zone, in collaboration with a veterinary officer from Goshamahal Circle-14, GHMC, carried out a raid, uncovering a shocking 12 tonnes of spoiled offal valued at ₹8 lakh.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Mohd Afroz, ran a shop named ‘A to Z Sheep & Goat Offal’ near Chisti Chaman Dargah in Mangalhat. Authorities revealed that he had been purchasing cheap, deteriorated offal from wholesale markets and hoarding it at his store before selling it to unsuspecting buyers. Among the seized items were trotters (paya), heads, brains, kidneys, livers, and other organ meats.

Officials have warned that consuming spoiled offal can lead to serious health complications, including food poisoning and severe infections. The crackdown followed a tip-off, leading to the confiscation of the contaminated meat and the arrest of the accused.