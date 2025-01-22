Man arrested for trespassing

Hyderabad: The Moinabad police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly trespassing into a land parcel and remanded him. According to Moinabad police officials, Syed Burhanuddin, along with his associates, had trespassed into a land parcel located at Moinabad in 2023 and attacked a few persons and has been absconding since then.

“Burhanuddin had trespassed into a land parcel and damaged the articles and the wall. Along with his associates, Burhanuddin had attacked the people who were present at the spot with an intention to kill them,” said Ch Srinivas, DCP Rajendranagar. A special team of the Cyberabad police nabbed Burhanuddin and seized a car, a cricket bat, an iron rod, a hockey stick and other articles from him on Monday night. He was produced before the court and remanded. “The man is involved in 13 cases in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. There are also a few cases registered against him in Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, where he cheated several persons claiming to have good contacts with VVIPs,” he added.