  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Man Dupes Multiple Victims of ₹50,000-₹65,000 with Fake Housing Scheme in Gachibowli

Man Dupes Multiple Victims of ₹50,000-₹65,000 with Fake Housing Scheme in Gachibowli
x
Highlights

A conman named Nagaraju posed as a government employee and swindled several people by promising double bedroom flats for BPL families in Gachibowli. After collecting money, he avoided his victims, who have now filed a police complaint. Authorities are searching for him.

A man, named Nagaraju, reportedly tricked several people by taking money from them, claiming he could arrange double bedroom flats for BPL families in Gachibowli.

Nagaraju pretended to be a government employee working at the local Collector’s office and collected between ₹50,000 and ₹65,000 from each person. However, after receiving the money, he started avoiding them.

When the victims couldn’t get their money back or the promised flats, they filed a complaint with the police. Authorities are now searching for Nagaraju.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick