Man Dupes Multiple Victims of ₹50,000-₹65,000 with Fake Housing Scheme in Gachibowli

A man, named Nagaraju, reportedly tricked several people by taking money from them, claiming he could arrange double bedroom flats for BPL families in Gachibowli.

Nagaraju pretended to be a government employee working at the local Collector’s office and collected between ₹50,000 and ₹65,000 from each person. However, after receiving the money, he started avoiding them.

When the victims couldn’t get their money back or the promised flats, they filed a complaint with the police. Authorities are now searching for Nagaraju.