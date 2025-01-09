Live
- Women, children development to top agenda at Udaipur meet from Jan 10
- Antony asks Cong leaders to concentrate on Kerala local body polls, not on next CM
- Sreeleela Sparks Dating Rumors After Spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai
- Revalli mandal Government is working hard for farmers' welfare: Bhatti
- Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 9, 2025: Unlock Exclusive Rewards Now
- Researchers decode average life expectancy after dementia diagnosis
- Demat accounts in India hit record 185 million in 2024
- South United Football Club to host first-ever inter-city tournament to elevate grassroots football
- Cold wave: Schools in Bihar's Araria closed for classes up to 8 till January 12
- Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin launches Pongal gift hampers
Just In
Man Dupes Multiple Victims of ₹50,000-₹65,000 with Fake Housing Scheme in Gachibowli
Highlights
A conman named Nagaraju posed as a government employee and swindled several people by promising double bedroom flats for BPL families in Gachibowli. After collecting money, he avoided his victims, who have now filed a police complaint. Authorities are searching for him.
A man, named Nagaraju, reportedly tricked several people by taking money from them, claiming he could arrange double bedroom flats for BPL families in Gachibowli.
Nagaraju pretended to be a government employee working at the local Collector’s office and collected between ₹50,000 and ₹65,000 from each person. However, after receiving the money, he started avoiding them.
When the victims couldn’t get their money back or the promised flats, they filed a complaint with the police. Authorities are now searching for Nagaraju.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS