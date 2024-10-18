Man falls in nala, rescued

Hyderabad: The Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) rescued a 45-year-old man who fell into the Leelanagar nala near the Marigold Hotel in Ameerpet.

Banoth Swamy accidentally slipped into the nala in Ameerpet. After witnessing the fall, residents of a nearby apartment alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, the police quickly notified the DRF. Khairtabad Zonal Station Fire Officer (SFO) Mohana Rao and his team promptly responded and reached the scene.

They rescued Banoth Swamy, who was found shivering from the cold. The rescue team provided him with dry clothes, tea, and breakfast to help restore his energy.

SFO Mohana Rao said Swamy was handed over to the SR Nagar police. The police took him to a hospital for a check-up and later admitted him to an old age home for further care.