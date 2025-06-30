Man held for cultivating ganja in house

Hyderabad: The Shamshabad Police arrested a man for cultivating ganja plants alongside flower plants at his residence in Ootpally Village in Shamshabad Mandal in Rangareddy District.

The arrested person was identified as Tajeswar Singh. According to police, Tajeswar had been growing ganja plants secretly in his home garden for the past few weeks. He attempted to cover up the illegal plants by placing them alongside regular flowering plants, assuming it would avoid suspicion.

Acting on a tip-off, Shamshabad Police conducted a search at the suspect’s residence and confirmed the presence of ganja plants. The accused was taken into custody, and a case has been registered.

The police have initiated a detailed investigation into the case to determine whether the cultivation was for personal use or intended for distribution.

Police urged citizens to report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods.