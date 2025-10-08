Man injured as portion of Machli Kaman ceiling collapses

Hyderabad: A man sustained severe injuries on Tuesday after a piece of lime plaster fell on him from the historic Machli Kaman near Charminar. A section of the Kaman collapsed, reportedly due to heavy rains.

According to local residents, the injured man, who owns a shop nearby, was standing on the road when the substantial piece of lime plaster struck him. Locals complained that pieces of lime plaster regularly fall, posing a danger to public safety.

The Machli Kaman is one of the four iconic arches constructed during the Qutb Shahi era near the Charminar monument. A video depicting the collapse swiftly circulated on social media, sparking concern among heritage enthusiasts and local residents.

Upon receiving the information, AIMIM Charminar MLA Mir Zulfiqar Ali, along with a local corporator, rushed to the site to assess the damage. He instructed municipal authorities to promptly secure the area, clear the debris, and guarantee public safety.

The MLA also spoke with locals and assured them he would take up the issue with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities. Subsequently, teams from the GHMC arrived and advised residents to keep away from old and weakened buildings as a precautionary safety measure.

While the state government recently undertook renovation work on all four arches, a city heritage activist claimed that the work on the arches was not carried out professionally.