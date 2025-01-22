Man injured in hit-and-run incident

Hyderabad: A man was injured in a hit-and-run incident at Kondapur on Tuesday.

According to police officials, the victim, who is yet to be identified, was proceeding on his scooter from Madhapur towards Kondapur. On reaching Kondapur, an unidentified Mercedes Benz car, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the scooter from behind. The collision led to an argument between the scooter owner and the people in the car. Those travelling in the car allegedly assaulted the motorist. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is in progress.