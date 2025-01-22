Live
- Congress infighting leaves Karnataka unrepresented at Davos, says BJP
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
- "Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: Film Struggles to Reach Rs. 1300 Crore Milestone"
- DMK MP Kathir Anand appears before ED following raids at his engineering college
Just In
Man injured in hit-and-run incident
Highlights
A man was injured in a hit-and-run incident at Kondapur on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: A man was injured in a hit-and-run incident at Kondapur on Tuesday.
According to police officials, the victim, who is yet to be identified, was proceeding on his scooter from Madhapur towards Kondapur. On reaching Kondapur, an unidentified Mercedes Benz car, which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit the scooter from behind. The collision led to an argument between the scooter owner and the people in the car. Those travelling in the car allegedly assaulted the motorist. Police have registered a case, and an investigation is in progress.
Next Story