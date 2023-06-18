Hyderabad Man opens fire in the air

A person opened fire into the air following a dispute over the property in Mirchowk in the Old City of Hyderabad on Saturday night, which led to a commotion in the city.



According to the details, there was a dispute over a property and the person identified as Arafath bought the portion of it. However, a neighbour opposed Arafath from entering the property saying that there are court cases on the said property, which led to an altercation between both sides. In this sequence, the neighbouring man opened the fire into the air.



The Mirchowk police plunged into action detained the persons involved in the incident and shifted those injured to the hospital. The police registered a case and investigating it further.



