Live
- NMR spectrometer in SRM-AP enhances research capabilities
- Civil Supplies Dept to procure over 75 lakh MT paddy
- Sridatta Educational Institutions marks 24th anniv
- Maldivian politician ‘disrespects’ Indian flag, apologises
- Vijayawada: Engg students patted for achievement in sports
- SC seeks Centre’s stand on sex change surgeries
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
- Kanyadaan not essential under Hindu Marriage Act, saptapadi is: HC
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 09 April 2024
Just In
Man who entered Makkah Masjid, just wanted to watch historical monument: Police
The worshippers on Sandeep Kumar inside the Masjid handed over him to police
Hyderabad: The police on Monday stated that a man who entered into the Makkah Masjid and sat near the Khateeb during the Taraweeh prayers, had no other intentions except watching the historical monument, the police said on Monday
It is learnt that a man belonging to a different community, went inside the mosque and reached the front, raising concerns about how he bypassed security measures.
Upon noticing him, the worshippers nabbed the man and handed him over to the police.
Police identified the intruder as Sandeep Kumar, 28. According to police, he was a tourist and worked as a software company employee. He told the police that he wanted to watch the historical monument, and that is why he went inside the premises of the mosque.
A public nuisance case was registered against him.
The police added that there were no untoward incidents reported and the Taraweeh prayers that day commenced peacefully.