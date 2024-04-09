  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Man who entered Makkah Masjid, just wanted to watch historical monument: Police

Man who entered Makkah Masjid, just wanted to watch historical monument: Police
x
Highlights

The worshippers on Sandeep Kumar inside the Masjid handed over him to police

Hyderabad: The police on Monday stated that a man who entered into the Makkah Masjid and sat near the Khateeb during the Taraweeh prayers, had no other intentions except watching the historical monument, the police said on Monday

It is learnt that a man belonging to a different community, went inside the mosque and reached the front, raising concerns about how he bypassed security measures.

Upon noticing him, the worshippers nabbed the man and handed him over to the police.

Police identified the intruder as Sandeep Kumar, 28. According to police, he was a tourist and worked as a software company employee. He told the police that he wanted to watch the historical monument, and that is why he went inside the premises of the mosque.

A public nuisance case was registered against him.

The police added that there were no untoward incidents reported and the Taraweeh prayers that day commenced peacefully.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X