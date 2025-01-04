‘Mana Gudi Mana Balam’ prog to transform temples into power centres

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Raksha Parishad (VHRP) has come up with ‘Mana Gudi Mana Balam’ to make temples as power centres and to unite Hindus by having their data with the nearest temples in their locality.

Several speakers, including former bureaucrats, people from voluntary organisations and others, addressed a press conference on the ambitious plans of the parishad to strengthen Sanatana Dharma.

Spiritual scientist Bangariah Sharma said, “Temples were bearers of Sanatana Dharma flags. We had the best constructions 7,000 years before Christ. Data belonging to Muslims and Christians is available with mosques and churches. Hindus need to record their data. Every Hindu should register themselves in temples and save data.”

“Muslims came and attacked temples, and Christianity came in the form of missionaries and brought the Endowments department. People who like the idea of recording data should approach the VHRP”, he added.

RTI activist Lakshman Rao said, “The temples are becoming rehabilitation for political leaders, which is leading to corruption. 2.1 lakh acres out of five lakh acres of temple lands in Andhra Pradesh are encroached. Similarly, in Telangana, of 2.2 lakh acres, over a lakh acres are encroached.”

Cheruvu Rambabu said, “The Britishers’ only agenda was to destroy the temple system. During 1875 in India, 97 per cent of people were literate. They conspired and destroyed the Gurukul system.” N Yamuna Pathak emphasised, “Temples should evolve a system to solve issues. We have already started the exercise in Old City, and results are great. The organisation will be strengthened in 6,470 temples across Telangana. We will have temples as power centres giving a message that we all are one.”