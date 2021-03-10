Management Development Programme begins on sales & digital marketing

Balanagar: MSME Development Institute in association with Director General of Foreign Trade Hyderabad commenced a 5-day full-time MDP (Management Development Programme) on Sales & Digital Marketing on Monday at its centre at Balanagar. As many as 25 prospective/existing entrepreneurs are taking part in the programme.

D Chandra Sekhar, Additional Industrial Advisor, explained various activities of MSMEDI, like the credit facilitation, Entrepreneurial Development, and other support schemes from the Ministry of MSME for the benefit of prospective and existing entrepreneurs. He also explained about the activities undertaken by the Entrepreneur Development cell in detail for supporting the Potential and existing MSME entrepreneurs. He said that the program helps the participants devise their own sales strategies to achieve the targets and goals.

Ramesh Vemuganti, Lead Faculty Member, explained the importance of effective resource utilisation and gaining knowledge quoting example from the Mahabharatha. The programme will teach the participants how to sell any product/service in the national and international markets, which shall take to business to next with these sessions.