'Manchi Baphe' opens its doors with a fiesta of fun and food

Hyderabad's first of its kind buffet restaurant at Sahiti Sudha square mall, Kondapur brings you mouth-watering Indian and global cuisines that are sure to tease every diner's taste buds! With more than 200 dishes on the menu, Manchi Baphe (MB) is already creating a stir with local gastronomes and influencers. With 16 live counters serving varieties of dishes ranging from Nachos, Dim sums, Waffles and automated machines for Pani-Puri and Sugarcane Juice etc.

Catering to people from all walks of life, they have built an exclusive Kids Play Area to ensure a holistic experience for children with their all-time favorites, popcorn, candy floss, pasta and rolled up ice creams, they also have Sunday-special activities to make young guests happy. Restaurant also ensures that there is Special Assistance for the elderly and differently abled, ensuring your entire family enjoys a great meal together.

Manchi Baphe is the go-to-destination for all these with an uber calm ambience amidst indoor plants, mouthwatering authentic south/north Indian dishes and a global spread.

The Founder and Executive Director of Manchi Baphe, Anil Kumar Pamarthi said, "Manchi Baphe is a brainchild of our dreams to bring families together on a dinner table, having conveyed the importance of eating together with the entire family at least one meal a day."

At Manchi Baphe, they not just serve food but, are also equally concerned about the social impact and sustainability. To this end, they have turned the restaurant into a "no plastic zone" - a step in that direction which is not only eco-friendly but also trendy.