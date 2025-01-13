Live
Just In
Mandadi Jagannatham's Final Rites to Be Conducted with State Honors
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has issued orders to conduct the final rites of Mandadi Jagannatham with full state honors. The decision reflects the government's recognition of Jagannatham's significant contributions to public life and his service to society.
Officials have been instructed to oversee the arrangements and ensure that the ceremonies proceed in accordance with protocol. Senior leaders and officials are expected to participate in paying their respects during the official proceedings.
Mandadi Jagannatham, a respected figure, was widely known for his commitment to public service and dedication to addressing the needs of the people. His loss has left a void in the community, with condolences pouring in from various quarters.