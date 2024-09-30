Mangalya Shopping Mall celebrates grand inauguration of its 22nd store in Manikonda

Hyderabad: The 22nd store of Mangalya Shopping Mall was inaugurated with grandeur in Manikonda, graced by the young and talented actress Sree Leela, renowned for her role in "Guntur Kaaram." She lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion, captivating the audience with her charming smile and energetic dance moves, which added a special touch to the celebration.

Mangalya Shopping Mall has built a strong reputation across the Telugu states. During the inauguration, Sree Leela highlighted the mall’s extensive range of premium silk and fancy sarees, along with ethnic wear for men, women, and children. She noted that Mangalya is known for keeping up with the latest trends, making it a standout destination for fashion lovers.

Even before the event began, fans gathered in large numbers from surrounding areas to catch a glimpse of Sree Leela. Her enthusiastic dance moves to popular songs received loud cheers, transforming the mall into a festive atmosphere. Mall directors PN Murthy, KasamNamashivaya, Kasam Mallikarjun, KasamKedarinath, KasamShivaprasad, and Pulluru Arun Kumar shared that Mangalya has expanded to 22 stores across the Telugu states and is set to extend its presence to Karnataka. They emphasized that producing their own fashion designs on in-house looms allows them to offer high-quality garments at affordable prices.

With a special focus on sarees for weddings and festive occasions, alongside ethnic wear for kids, men, and women, MangalyaShopping Mall has established itself as a go-to destination for those seeking the best in fashion and quality.