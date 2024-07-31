Live
- 17 arrested, 46 kg ganja seized
- IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav train Divya Dakshin Yatra to chug from Sec’bad
- Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6
- Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards
- Education dept fails to propagate Subhdin Bhojan
- Hyderabad: Pigeons damage 135-yr-old iconic Charminar clock
- Guntur: Basketball competitions launched
- Justice Lokur to head PPA probe commission
- Godavari flood level decreases
- Hyderabad: Ravaged by rains, RK Puram ROB yet to become a reality
Just In
Manu Bhaker an inspiration to future generations: Kishan
Highlights
Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy expressed his joy at the second medal won by the Indian team in the ongoing Paris Olympics.
On Tuesday, he said Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh winning a bronze medal in 10m air pistol shooting mixed doubles is a matter of pride for all of us.
Manu Bhaker broke the 125-year-old record of winning two medals in the same Olympics. “Hats off to Manu Bhaker, the shooter who made the country proud at the age of 21. She will be an inspiration to future generations,” he added.
