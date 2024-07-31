Manu Bhaker an inspiration to future generations: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy expressed his joy at the second medal won by the Indian team in the ongoing Paris Olympics.

On Tuesday, he said Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh winning a bronze medal in 10m air pistol shooting mixed doubles is a matter of pride for all of us.

Manu Bhaker broke the 125-year-old record of winning two medals in the same Olympics. “Hats off to Manu Bhaker, the shooter who made the country proud at the age of 21. She will be an inspiration to future generations,” he added.