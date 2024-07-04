Manufacturing glass, sustainably

Hyderabad: AGI Glaspac's packaging division is a prominent manufacturer of container glass in India, supplying major pharmaceutical, cosmetics, beer, liquor, and soft drink brands. With its two facilities in Hyderabad and Bhongir, AGI is aiming to contribute to the global vision to replace plastic packaging with green and eco-friendly alternatives.

Rrajesh Khosla, president and CEO of AGI Glaspac, stated that AGI has a mission to provide innovative and eco-friendly glass packaging solutions and to be the most preferred glass company. He said that AGI makes creative designs in glass with our in-house design studio, mould anufacturing, and ACL (Applied Ceramic Labelling) facilities.

Rrajesh said, “AGI is making a strategic investment of Rs 230 crore to modernise its existing furnaces, implement cutting-edge technologies, and optimise production. This initiative will enable the company to better serve the growing demand for high-quality glass packaging solutions.”

AGI Greenpac comprises AGI glaspac, sand dune, greendrop, AGI specialty glass division, AGI plastek, and AGI clozures. The company views Telangana as its preferred business destination due to the state's favourable business environment.

The state-of-the-art specialty glass plant in Bhongir, has been fully operational since January 2023, with a daily production capacity of 154 tonnes. This facility caters to a diverse range of industries, including cosmetics, perfumery, candle jars, and premium alcohol beverage segments.

The plant utilises cutting-edge ‘blow and blow’ and ‘press and blow’ technologies to produce high-quality clear glass products in various shapes and sizes to precisely shape molten glass into a wide range of high-quality, complex glass bottles and jars.

AGI manufactures the glass, including the anti-depression bottles (negative ions) and anti-bacterial bottles, with over 12 types of products and over 4,600 workers at AGI.

Fueled by the growing global demand for high-quality glass packaging, the company is actively exploring export opportunities in the Middle East and Europe, following the establishment of a strategic export channel in the USA.

It has India's first glass packaging R&D Centre, dedicated to developing sustainable solutions and pioneering new technologies such as our energy-efficient multi-colour cold foil stamping process. It also has a range of advanced processes, including ceramic, UV, and hot-foil stamping, to meet the evolving demands of global cosmetics, perfumery, and beverage brands,” said the CEO.