MANUU Drama Club to organise Daastangoi at Lamakan today

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Drama Club is organising "Daastangoi" (traditional form of storytelling) on om May 28 at 8:00 pm at Lamakan, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.



According to Meraj Ahmad, Cultural Coordinator, the students Syed Mazharuddin and Misbah Zafar will perform Mahmood Farooqui's "Daastaan Taqseem-e-Hind" (story of Partition of India).

The daastan is written by well-known writer Mahmood Farooqui. Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will also grace the programme.