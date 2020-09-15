MANUU launches Hindi week activities

Hyderabad: Prof Siddiqui Muhammad Mahmood, Registrar in-Charge, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) launched Hindi Week activities on Monday. Hindi Week will be observed till September 18 at the University.

Prof Saneem Fatima, Chairperson of the University's Official Language Implementation Committee, said that as part of this week-long event, online lectures and official language quizzes would be conducted for the faculty, officers and employees of the university.

Special posters and banners were put up on the university campus to promote Hindi (official language). Prof SM Rahmatullah, Vice Chancellor in-charge, extended greetings for Hindi Week. Dr Shagufta Perveen, Hindi Officer is coordinating the event and supervising the arrangements.

In another release, the Industrial Training Institute (ITI), of MANUU said, it is conducting counselling for admissions into ITI Trades on September 21. According to Dr Arshia Azam, Principal ITI, the counselling will start at 9 am at ITI, MANUU Campus, Gachibowli.