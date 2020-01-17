Many Water ATMs fail to dispense water

Hyderabad: The water ATMs installed by GHMC are dysfunctional at several places owing to their poor maintenance, with the result that the lofty aim of the project can be said to have failed.



There are reports technical glitches after people insert coins. Water supplying pipe remains unresponsive or is broken and at most of the places the water ATM is switched off and left without maintenance. Locals and citizens who used to depend on water-vending machines completely are forced to buy water bottles.

The water ATMs at Rahmath Nagar, Yousufguda, NTR Marg, BS Marg, Musheerabad and Osmania University are in pathetic condition. Most of these machines have been completely left unused for more than 9 months, given the spree of complaints one hears from their areas. The coin slots have been damaged and the reading is not visible. Water outlet pipes of machines are broken and at few some places, steel tumblers are stolen. Moreover, steel glass which is kept for public to drink water is not tidy.

Around 140 water ATMs were installed in the city, out of 200 planned, in which 50 were installed near markets and bus stops and they are completely dysfunctional. Water ATMs in commercial places like Rythu Bazars, Local markets and commercial places also report technical glitches.

"I have inserted coin to get water, but, after a while it asked me to insert another coin again. Then I inserted one more coin, it asked me to 'insert coin' for the third time. It was then that I understood there is some technical issue with the machine. Though machines are installed at many places in major places, it's disappointing every time to face such situations. GHMC initiates good things but always fails to maintain," said Rammulamma, a resident of Rahamath Nagar.

"We will try to resolve the issue and try to coordinate for regular water supply with Water Board as soon as possible. Recently, we resolved the issue of public toilets and their maintenance. The garbage problem is also solved in our area. Development works are happening and are more to come up," informed A Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner, Yousufguda, GHMC.