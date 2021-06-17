Mason arrested for murdered a woman labourer at Golconda

Golconda: The West Zone Task Force, along with the Golconda police, arrested a mason, G Venkatesh, who allegedly murdered a woman construction labourer and stole her gold and silver ornaments. The deceased was identified as B Chenamma. According to the police, the accused of Mahbubnagar came to the City five years ago to work as a mason. As his earnings weren't sufficient he hatched a conspiracy to commit crimes. While still planning, Venkatesh noticed Chenamma at a construction site wearing gold and silver leg bracelets. He thought of stealing them. On June 9 he went to her house to inform that there is a construction work wherein he need a woman. Believing him, she woman went with him. But after a few minutes, he pretended that the task was cancelled. Taking it as an excuse, he invited Chenamma to have toddy at a nearby shop. They also consumed alcohol. After she fell unconscious. he hit her with iron rod on the head and stole 60 tolas of silver leg braclets and five tolas of gold. Venkatesh was arrested when he arrived at a jewellery shop to sell the stolen items. He was handed over to the Golconda police for further booking of cases, said P. Radhakishan Rao, DCP of Task force.