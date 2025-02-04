Live
- Varun Chakravarthy Added to India’s ODI Squad for 2025 Series Against England
- Larissa Bonesi Reacts to Aryan Khan's The Bads of Bollywood Announcement, Calls Him "Number 1"
- BBMP to Relocate 52 Unscientific Bus Stops in Bengaluru to Improve Traffic Flow
- Damodara Minister Speaks on SC Categorization and 30-Year Struggle Resolution
- Delimitation of Parliamentary-Assembly Constituencies 2026
- Zuari Finserv Expands Operations with New Office in Noida
- Bengaluru Budget 2025: Missing Projects and Allocations Raise Concerns
- iPhone SE4 Launch Expected in April: Key Features, Design and Price
- Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Hyderabad’s Charlapalli Industrial Area
- Nirmala Sitharaman Confirms No Plan to Abolish Old Tax System
Just In
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Hyderabad’s Charlapalli Industrial Area
Highlights
A major fire broke out in a chemical company located in the Charlapalli industrial area on Monday, causing panic among residents.
Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a chemical company located in the Charlapalli industrial area on Monday, causing panic among residents. Thick flames and smoke engulfed the factory, spreading a strong chemical odor in the surrounding areas.
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but reports suggest that highly flammable substances stored in the facility may have triggered the blaze. Firefighters rushed to the spot and are working to bring the situation under control.
Local residents have expressed distress due to the intense fumes, which have made breathing difficult in nearby neighborhoods. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors and avoid the affected zone. More details on casualties and damage are awaited.
Next Story