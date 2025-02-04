Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Company in Hyderabad’s Charlapalli Industrial Area

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a chemical company located in the Charlapalli industrial area on Monday, causing panic among residents. Thick flames and smoke engulfed the factory, spreading a strong chemical odor in the surrounding areas.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but reports suggest that highly flammable substances stored in the facility may have triggered the blaze. Firefighters rushed to the spot and are working to bring the situation under control.

Local residents have expressed distress due to the intense fumes, which have made breathing difficult in nearby neighborhoods. Authorities have advised people to stay indoors and avoid the affected zone. More details on casualties and damage are awaited.