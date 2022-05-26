MA&UD asks civic bodies to ensure safety of citizens during monsoon

Hyderabad: With the monsoon all to set in enter Telangana shortly, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Arvind Kumar on Wednesday issued strict orders to all civic bodies to take all measures to ensure safety of citizens during the season.

The civic bodies, including the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA), Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were asked to complete ongoing work of manholes, open gutters, open culverts, gaps on footpaths, open outlets of sewers, walkways and storm-water drains.

In the letter to all civic bodies, Kumar noted that if work relating to manholes and drains left unattended during rains pose a danger to human lives and safety. He mentioned that incidents have occurred in the past wherein casualties happened by falling into such unattended points. As a matter of serious concern such instances are avoidable if timely safety audit is undertaken by barricading the points and initiating action, said the secretary.

Kumar stated that 100 per cent safety audit is yet to be completed and that vulnerable points are still visible, which are still left unattended. This is not acceptable, said Kumar, asking all engineers, AEs, EEs and head of all departments to cover all such vulnerable points and take necessary action. He asked department officials to send the list of officers working at danger points area-wise by May 27. Kumar warned that any negligence shall be viewed seriously. The government will initiate disciplinary action, including filing of criminal cases and summary dismissal, against the officers responsible.