MAUD set to infuse life into defunct stepwells in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After initiating efforts to restore two heritage step wells in the city, the State Municipal Administration and Urban Development department is all set to give a new lease of life to all such defunct and dilapidated wells in and around city.



As part of the exercise to protect and restore age-old step wells, various departments, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are soon to execute measures in a phase manner to revive more than 140 'baolis' of Hyderabad.

Recently, in the first phase, the HMDA, under the supervision of Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA and UD) and Metropolitan Commissioner, Arvind Kumar, removed garbage and debris from a private step well – Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli in Gudimalkapur, another stepwell in Bansilalpet, Secunderabad, and initiated restoration works at Shiv Bagh temple.

According to architect Kalpana Ramesh, these heritage step-wells are built during the Nizam and Qutub Shahi periods. She thanks the authorities who are restoring these wells to their pristine glories.

Speaking to The Hans India, Arvind Kumar said, "We wish to revive, to the extent possible, all 140 defunct and dilapidated step wells in and around Hyderabad. Workers and JCBs are pressed into service to remove huge tonnes of debris and garbage."

Construction waste has been continuously dumped unauthorisedly by persons to grab land is being removed. These wells were in a state of neglect for years and were losing their charms and beauty.

Soon, the authorities will take up measures to protect all 140-plus bowlis in Hyderabad and want to make it a people's movement, as it will be the citizens' responsibility to avert their abuse and desecration.

The senior official expressed concern that step-wells are being filled with garbage and debris, which are ultimately getting encroached. "We need to protect them," Kumar stressed.

Rainwater project is also being implemented at these step wells to remain filled with water always. The project was started by Ramesh. The project is a social enterprise, focused on providing sustainable water management practices and conserving natural water resources.











