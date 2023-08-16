May enemies of ‘India’s diversity’ be defeated: Asad on I-Day

Hyderabad: In an indirect reference to ruling BJP, AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi hoped on Tuesday that ‘enemies of India’s diversity be defeated’ this time.

While greeting citizens on Independence Day, he wished that god blesses the nation with ‘peace and prosperity’. “My best wishes to you all on our Independence Day! May Allah bless Watan-e-Aziz with peace and prosperity.

May the enemies of India’s diversity be defeated,” he tweeted after hoisting flags at different locations in the City.

Asad, who drove Triumph bike, visited the localities with sizable Muslim population amid cheerful crowds for hoisting flags in their area on the 77th Independence Day.

Beginning from Aqsa Hotel in Bholakpur (Musheerabad) later at Warisguda, he also hoisted flags at AG Colony-Erragadda, Sriram Nagar X Roads-Rahmathnagar, Gulshan Colony near Qutub Shahi Tombs and in Old City at traditional spot of Madina Circle, near Charminar and at MadarsaJamiatulMominath, Mughalpura.

While his brother and party floor leader in Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi unfurled the flag at sprawling Fatima Owaisi KG to PG campus in Bandlaguda. During the day, party joint secretary S A Hussain Anwar hoisted the tricolour at party headquarters, Darussalam.