Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi to launch distribution of artificial limbs today

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday will distribute appliances and artificial limbs for the selected specially-abled and eligible senior citizens free. The programme will be inaugurated by City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

Officials said the devices will be formally distributed to 60 eligible persons, two persons per circle, at the GHMC head office.

According to the civic body, over 4,456 beneficiaries were identified and 9,250 selected aids and appliances, worth Rs 3,86,80,238, have been procured for distribution. However, 837 did not submit the relevant documents. Following this, the material procured for them will not be distributed and their application will be kept on hold.

The GHMC will distribute appliances to 361 beneficiaries in L B Nagar zone, 981 in Charminar zone, 687 in Khairatabad zone, 843 in Serilingampally, 752 in Kukatpally, and 832 in Secunderabad zone.

The appliances procured include wheelchairs, tricycles, arm kits, cervical collars, crutch elbow devices, daisy players, kits for leprosy-affected people, hearing aids, prosthesis, brace deluxe, and callipers.