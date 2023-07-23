Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi urges people to remain indoors

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Saturday said they were on high alert to ensure that people in the city do not face any difficulties in the wake of the incessant rains for the past four days.

The Mayor inspected the control room set up at the GHMC headquarters here. On the occasion, the Mayor enquired about the resolution of complaints received from the residents of the city. She said the authorities were on high alert at the field level with 428 monsoon emergency teams set up by the GHMC to ensure that the residents of the city do not face any problems in the wake of the rains. She said along with these 428 teams, 27 teams of DRF were also working round the clock for 24 hours without any difficulty for the people.

The Mayor urged people to come out only when there is urgent work in the wake of the heavy rains. She said complaints about a total of 946 water bodies had been resolved due to the rains since the last four days and added that 107 trees had been removed by them so far. She said five walls in a dilapidated condition had been removed due to water logging in Lingojiguda, Himayat Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, NTR Nagar and Altaf Nagar colonies.

She said the authorities had identified the houses which are in a dilapidated condition due to the rains in the city and made efforts to avoid any accidents. Stating that So far, 483 houses have been identified, she said out of the identified, 87 houses have been demolished by them and added that 92 repairs were permitted as per the request of the house owners.

She said 19 houses had been seized. She said out of the 36 works taken up at a cost of Rs 780 crore taken up by SNDP in the city limits, 30 works had been completed. There has been no flooding in the areas completed by SNDP and the remaining six works will be completed soon, she added.