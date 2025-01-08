Mayor goes vocal for local issues

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi emphasised the importance of addressing local issues and enhancing city development as on Tuesday, she, along with MLA Arikapudi Gandhi and GHMC officers, visited the Miyapur, Chandanagar, and Serilingampally areas.

They inspected several areas, including Makta Pedakudi Tank, Patel Tank outlet, and Gopi Tank, urging officials to resolve pressing issues.

During her visit, the Mayor expressed dissatisfaction with sanitation management, especially at Makta Pedakudi tank, where garbage and construction waste were improperly managed. She directed immediate action for cleaning and improving sanitation.

Additionally, she called for swift repairs at Vishweshwara Colony and Lingampalli vegetable market and instructed officials to expedite the beautification of GHMC Memory Garden Park.

Vijayalakshmi also assessed the steps required to ensure the improvement of water management at Gopi Cheruvu and other local areas. She encouraged residents to directly report issues for faster resolutions, assuring them of her personal involvement in addressing local concerns.