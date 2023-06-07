MEA opens 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Considering the increased demand for appointments availability cycle, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to open 14 Post Office Passport SevaKendras (POPSKs) under RPO, Hyderabad on Saturdays with effect from May 20till further orders to process passport related applications.

Till now these POPSKS functioned on three Saturdays i.e. May 20, May 27 and June 3.

Now, for the special functioning on 4th Saturday that is on June 10, some 700 normal appointments would be released in the Passport Seva Website on June 7 (Wednesday) at 4:30 pm. Henceforth, Saturday POPSK normal appointments will be released on every Wednesday at 4.30 pm till further orders.

All applicants, both registering now/desiring to reschedule their appointment, may make use of this facility through www.passportindia.gov.in/mPassportseva app and attend respective POPSKS where their slots are booked. Further, all the applicants are hereby informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests will be entertained at POPSKS.

All applicants are advised not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and to make use of this special measure.