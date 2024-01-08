Medical Outreach Camp held at Rajahmundry under aegis of HQ TS & AP Sub-Area

Hyderabad: A Medical Outreach Camp was organised at Rajahmundry (AP) under the aegis of HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area on 07 Jan 2024 to reach out to the Veterans retired from the Indian Armed Forces and their dependents. Specialist treatment facilities were provided to the Veterans to include General medicines, Surgery, Ophthalmology, ENT, Dental, Orthopedic, Urology and Cardiology including various testing facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier K Somashankar, SM, Deputy General Officer Commanding, HQ Telangana and Andhra Sub Area said that looking after our Veterans is our prime concern. He reiterated the Indian Army's principle of reaching out to the veterans and being always present to address their concerns. He highlighted that the medical camp in Rajahmundry was being organised for the first time.

He thanked all the veterans and acknowledged their service to the nation and society. During the outreach, Veer Naris of our fallen soldiers was also felicitated. The outreach was attended by over approximately 425 veterans and their dependents.