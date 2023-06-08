Medical shops in Hyderabad raided licences cancelled

Hyderabad: The officials of Drug Control Authority of Telangana and the Narcotic Drugs Department have raided the medical shops in the city and acted for selling scheduled drugs (psychotropic drugs) without any prescriptions and charging more than the maximum retail price. The authorities have cancelled licenses of at least ten shops and suspended licenses of few shops.

According to the officials, the scheduled drugs like Alprazolam Tablets should be given only with prescription but the medical shops in the city were flouting the norms and were giving them across the counter. The authorities cancelled the licenses of Ganesh Pharmaceuticals at Inderbagh near Koti, Biosphere Enterprises at Amberpet, Akshaya Medical and General Store permanently.

Similarly, the license of Sardar Medical Hall at Nampally was suspended for 3 days, the license of Hyderabad Medical and General Stores Nampally was suspended for seven days, RS Medical and General Stores (wholesale and retail) at Langerhouz, Bharat Medical and General Stores at Charminar were suspended for three days, Al-Hamra Medical and General Store Humayunnagar was suspended for 15 days, Sri Ayyappa Medical and General Stores Uppal, Gokul Medical Shop at Gowliguda was suspended for 2 days, Meera Medical Shop

Charminar was suspended for seven days and Life Pharma at Mangerbasthi was also suspended.