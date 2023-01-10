Meerpet corporator's husband creates Hungama

Hyderabad: Meerpet corporator's husband Prabhakar Reddy on Tuesday created a ruckus after hitting a bike with his car and attacking the bikers. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed on the street.

According to the sources, Meerpert Corporator's husband Prabhakar Reddy allegedly rammed his car intentionally into a bike and attacked a person named Balaram.

The victim injured in the accident approached the police station and lodged a complaint. The victim Balaram alleged that Prabhakar Reddy tried to kill him and abused him and his family members.

He added that Prabhakar Reddy also made regional remarks and police suspect that a political grudge may be the reason behind the incident.