MEESCHOOL launches cine startup incubator

MEESCHOOL, in partnership with the Telangana government, launched its Cine Startup Incubator and nationwide initiative SHE NARRATES at T-Hub, Hyderabad, marking a major push for creative entrepreneurship.

Founded by Pratibha and Suneel Pulijala, the incubator offers skilling, mentorship, and venture support for media and entertainment startups. The event also honoured graduates and introduced SHE NARRATES, empowering 10,000 girls through drone cinematography and storytelling.

Supported by industry leaders and institutions, the programme aims to democratise technology access and nurture women creators. With new academic partnerships and global exposure plans, MEESCHOOL seeks to position Telangana as a hub for creative innovation.