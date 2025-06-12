Meet your Minister: Konda Surekha resolves grievances

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha on Wednesday listened to grievances of people and resolved many of them during the weekly ‘Meet your Minister’ programme held in Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday.

Over 100 petitions were submitted to the Ministers by people coming from different sections of the society. Most of the petitions were related to Indiramma houses, ration cards, pensions, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, Revenue amongst others. She discussed the problems of the people and instructed the officials of the respective departments to resolve them. She promised to examine all the requests received and provide appropriate solutions.

Later, speaking to the media, she said that ‘people’s government’ was here to resolve people’s problems. Besides the general public, even Congress workers also submitted applications and complaints on various issues to the Minister. Surekha emphasised that the program was one of its kind where people would get special attention from the public representatives.

Apart from Hyderabad, people from Warangal, Siddipet and Sangareddy gave representations and the Minister directed the grievances to officials concerned from the districts to resolve the matters immediately. She urged the people to avail the provision, as Ministers would continue to visit every Wednesday to lend their ears and resolve issues.