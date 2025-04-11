Mega garment hub to open in Sircilla today

Hyderabad: In a significant boost to Telangana’s textile sector and rural employment, a world-class garment manufacturing unit—established with an investment of Rs 102 crore will be inaugurated on Friday at the Peddur Apparel Park in Sircilla.

The facility will be formally launched by State Agriculture, Textiles and Handlooms Minister T Nageswara Rao, and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu.

Ahead of the event, the ministers conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat on Thursday, along with Principal Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer and senior officials from the departments concerned, to oversee final preparations for the inauguration.

This initiative is aimed at empowering economically disadvantaged women, including beedi workers and those from the Padmashali community, by providing them with skill training in garment stitching and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Telangana government has extended comprehensive infrastructure support—including industrial sheds and uninterrupted power supply—for the project. Bengaluru-based Texport Industries has invested Rs 40 crore in state-of-the-art machinery and set up the production unit.

The unit will exclusively cater to international markets, with 100 per cent of its production being exported. It is projected to manufacture 70 lakh garments annually, generating Rs 300 crore in exports. The products will be supplied to globally renowned fashion brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Robert Graham, Vans, and Michael Kors.

Currently equipped with 1,000 sewing machines, the unit will operate in two shifts, providing direct employment to 1,600 women. Over the next three years, the facility is expected to create an additional 2,000 jobs.