Just In
Meru International School's Blood Donation Camp: A Beacon of Hope and Humanity
The School Safety Club at Meru International School Miyapur, in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society, successfully conducted a student-led Blood Donation Camp on 29th June 2024, fostering a strong sense of community and social responsibility among students and the local community.
The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Sree Ajay Mishra (IAS), Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, Telangana State, and Dr. K. Pichi Reddy, Director of the Indian Red Cross Blood Bank, Vidyanagar. Their presence and support were instrumental in encouraging participation and emphasizing the significance of blood donation.
"At Meru International School, we undertake this annual initiative to support thalassemia patients, fulfilling our responsibility to the community. Reflecting on this occasion,
Ms. Meghana Gorukanti Jupally, the founder of Meru International School, emphasized, 'Together, we can make a profound difference and save lives through the gift of blood.' She extends her heartfelt gratitude to all donors, volunteers, and members of the Indian Red Cross Society for their unwavering support."
With over 100 donors in attendance, the camp was a resounding success. Students of Meru International School played a pivotal role by engaging attendees with informative infographics that highlighted the critical importance of blood donation. Their efforts not only educated the donors but also inspired many to contribute to this noble cause.
The collaboration between Meru International School and the Indian Red Cross Society underscores the commitment to community service and health awareness. The school extends its heartfelt gratitude to the donors, volunteers, and the Indian Red Cross Society for their unwavering support in making this event a remarkable success.
About Meru: Meru International School (MIS) is a renowned institution dedicated to providing quality education and fostering an inclusive and culturally rich environment for students. With 2 branches in Miyapur and Tellapur, MIS is committed to shaping the future of the next generation through holistic education.