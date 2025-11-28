Meru Pravinya 2025 showcases innovation

Meru International School hosted Meru Pravinya 2025, its annual Entrepreneurship Ideathon, engaging 480 students from Grades 5–12 across AI, robotics, and design thinking. Under the theme “AI & Robotics for a Better Tomorrow,” 80 teams showcased solutions addressing safety, sustainability, accessibility, and community well-being.

Notable innovations included RHAAS for highway rescue, Gesture Link translating sign language, EcoStride AI shoes, and AquaSOS for fishermen’s safety. The Grand Finale honoured NutriScan AI as the championship winner, with awards for Budding Entrepreneurs and Tech for Tomorrow. Founder Meghana Gorukanti Jupally emphasized fostering empathy-driven innovation, highlighting the school’s dedication to nurturing future-ready leaders and problem solvers.