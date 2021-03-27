Mesmerising miniatures

Dheeraj Kolla, a 26-year-old resident of Saroornagar is an artist who creates miniature artworks on the edge of the pencil.



Dheeraj who was interested in art right from his childhood started carving out chalk pieces in various shapes and later took a liking to the pencil lead. From 2012, he has been producing awe-inspiring miniature works on pencil and remains ever passionate about seeing things in their minutest forms. He was lucky too as corporates soon approached with some assignments to build their image. Currently, he is working for a start up-branding Agency.

The artist says that it is not easy to carve out figures on pencil as it requires a lot of patience and exacting concentration. "If there is a distraction, the lead of the pencil will break and one should start all over, again from the beginning. Sometimes it takes one week to finish one work as it involves a lot of time and unwavering attention," he explains. "In the beginning when I started doing this art work, my friends would tease me calling by 'Pencil Dheeraj' but later they really liked my works and even giving orders to me for artwork," he informs.

Till now he has 2,800 art works to his credit solely on pencil and 350 were sculptors (concept-based) like logos of the companies. He also captures moments of the people, besides getting regular orders from IT companies, celebrities, doctors and event management companies. A happy soul, he gets on an average 20 to 30 orders in a month and sometimes bulk orders. He also made Vajra World record by carving an idol of Shiva on a pencil tip with a height of 7mm, width of 3mm in just 6 hours. He conducted more than 40 workshops for 3-4 days in Chennai , Bangalore etc in collaboration with other artists.

Amongst the prominent personalities, he presented his artwork to President Ramnath Kovind and actor Sonu Sood in the recent years. Apart from miniature works, Dheeraj along with a few of his friends is also working for a movie 'Care of Kaadhal' in Tamil.







